Ranbir-Alia, Kareena-Saif, Neetu Kapoor pose for 'fam jam' picture

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 : Actor Neetu Kapoor, who is currently in Jamnagar, Gujarat to be part of pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, shared "Fam jam" pictures from the day 2 bash.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu treated fans with a glimpse featuring herself, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4ClVx4SGcj/

The image captured Ranbir striking pose in a blue kurta pyjama, and Alia looked radiant in golden lehenga.

Neetu Kapoor looked elegant in a yellow ethnic ensemble.

Kareena exuded charm in a shimmering saree, while Saif wore a stylish Indo-western ensemble.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Fam jam. @abujanisandeepkhosla @dedhiajewellers."

As soon as the image was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Saba Pataudi wrote, "Gorgeous!"

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, "Shining."

One of the users wrote, "Picture perfect."

Another user commented, "Beautiful family."

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

A three day pre-wedding celebration kicked off on Friday with some of the biggest names from across the world of entertainment and business descending on the sprawling Ambani estate in Jamnagar.

Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media.

Day 2 was filled with electrifying performances of celebrities and other cute moments from the event.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji are also attending the mega bash.

Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

