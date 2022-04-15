Ranbir-Alia wedding: Karan Johar congratulates new couple, calls Ranbir his son-in-law!

Mumbai, April 15 Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now officially husband and wife. The two tied the knot on Thursday at their Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

Karan Johar, who is Alia's mentor and a very close friend of Ranbir, shared his feelings about the two getting married, on his social media. Pouring his heart out in his post, he called Ranbir his son-in -law, in jest.

The Dharma Productions head honcho took to his Instagram and shared an array of wedding pictures of the star couple.

Congratulating the newly-weds, he wrote in the caption, "It's days like this that we live for where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart."

"My darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever! You are now my son in law, badhai ho and here's to decades of ????????"

Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film, 'Brahmastra' and tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony.

