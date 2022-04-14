Ranbir-Alia wedding: Riddhima stuns in silver for 'bhai ki shaadi'

Mumbai, April 14 Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be pronounced as man and wife anytime now. The actor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni cannot hold her excitement for her 'bhai ki shaadi'.

Riddhima shared a picture on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of what she wore for her 'bhai ki shaadi' on Thursday. She looked every inch gorgeous dresses in a dazzling silver saree by Manish Malhotra paired with statement jewllery.

For the caption, she wrote: "Mere bhai ki shaadi (heart emoji)."

Ranbir hosted the mehendi and haldi ceremonies at his Pali Hill residence Vastu. In the late hours of Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed to the shutterbugs that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14.

Ranbir and Alia have been extremely tight-lipped about their wedding and have decided to celebrate the wedding with only their close ones.

Earlier, the couple's a 'Brahmastra' co-star Amitabh Bachchan extended his best wishes to them through his social media. The haldi ceremony is expected to be followed by chooda and pagdi ceremony.

