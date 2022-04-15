Ranbir-Alia wedding: Video of star couple dancing together sends Internet into frenzy

Mumbai, April 15 Post their wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt flagged off the celebrations and burned the dance floor as the couple danced their hearts out in the presence of guests.

The star couple grooved to the beats of A.R. Rahman composition ‘Chaiya Chaiya' sung by Sukhwinder and penned by Gulzar.

In a video that surfaced on the Internet shows the couple celebrating their special day as they danced to the track. While Alia can be seen wearing a beautiful red ethnic wear, her husband Ranbir donned a white kurta pajama which he rounded off with a red coloured Nehru jacket to twin with his lady love.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor has welcomed her 'bahu' Alia Bhatt home. The veteran actress shared a few wedding pictures of her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia from the wedding celebration and called the newly-wed her "world".

Ranbir and Alia began dating on the sets of "Brahmastra" in 2018 and made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding in 2018.

