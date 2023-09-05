Ranbir being Ranbir: Arjun Kapoor reacts to 'Major throwback picture'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a 'Major throwback picture' with Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Aadar Jain among others.

Taking to Instagram Story, Arjun shared a photo where he can be seen with cousins and friends including Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Aadar Jain among others.

"Major Throwback and Ranbir being Ranbir," he wrote.

Actor Armaan Jain recently recalled this moment by sharing it on his Instagram handle.

Along with this post, he wrote, "One from the Archives! I think my 3rd or 4th Birthday."

Anshula Kapoor reacted to the post. "Too cute! But Sonam Didi trying to make harsh smile is a vibe."

Fans also showered heartfelt comments in the comment section. A user wrote, "This is such a cute fam pic!!! Another fan commented, "Lovely".

Sonam Kapoor also shared this post on her Instagram Story and wrote, "So Adorable" with a laughing emoticon.

Armaan is the late legendary actor and director Raj Kapoor's grandson. He is the son of Rima Jain and Manoj Jain. Rima Jain is the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.

He has worked in the film 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil'. He also opened a new venture Kitchen Tales, an all-vegetarian kitchen that aims at supplying fancy, wholesome Indian food.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

