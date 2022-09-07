Ranbir gets candid about 'Shamshera': 'The content has not worked'

New Delhi, Sep 7 Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor said Hindi films were being treated unfairly because of the present run of box-office failures, including 'Shamshera'.

Speaking at a promotional media interaction for 'Brahmastra' on Wednesday, he said: "If a move does not work, it is only because the content has not worked."

Obviously referreing to 'Shamshera', Ranbir said: "I will give my own examples and won't speak for other films. I had a film release a few weeks back. I didn't see anything negative. The film didn't run at the box office because probably the audience did not like the film. Eventually, it is about the content."

He added: "If you give a good film and good content ... if people feel entertained of course they would want to go to the cinemas ... experience different emotions, get moved by the characters, feel the different emotions, get entertained, have a great laugh, cry."

'Brahmastra' is a trilogy from Ayan Mukerji's 'Astraverse'. The first instalment, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', is set for release on September 9. It has an ensemble cast, including names such as Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

