Ranbir Kapoor Ali Bhatt Wedding: Celebs arrive for B-town's biggest wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot today. On Wednesday, the couple conducted their pre-wedding ceremonies. Ranbir hosted the mehendi and haldi ceremonies at his Pali Hill residence Vastu. Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others were present for the rituals. On Wednesday evening, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed to the paparazzi that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14.



