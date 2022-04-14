Ranbir Kapoor Ali Bhatt Wedding: Celebs arrive for B-town's biggest wedding
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 14, 2022 03:56 PM2022-04-14T15:56:47+5:302022-04-14T15:57:21+5:30
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot today. On Wednesday, the couple conducted their ...
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot today. On Wednesday, the couple conducted their pre-wedding ceremonies. Ranbir hosted the mehendi and haldi ceremonies at his Pali Hill residence Vastu. Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others were present for the rituals. On Wednesday evening, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed to the paparazzi that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Open in app