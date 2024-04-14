Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt receive 'Blessings' from Neetu Kapoor on 2nd anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : Neetu Kapoor expressed her heartfelt wishes as celebrity duo Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor commemorate their second wedding anniversary on Sunday.

To mark this special occasion, the mother of the Animal star shared a candid and adorable photo of the couple on her social media platform.

Sharing a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir, Neetu took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Blessings" with a red heart.

In the picture, the couple who look clearly smitten were captured making namaste gestures and sporting radiant, million-dollar smiles. Alia shined in an orange salwar and her look was enhanced by light makeup, tied-up hair, and elegant earrings. Ranbir Kapoor complemented her perfectly in a vibrant white kurta.

Earlier actors Ranbir and Alia appear to have celebrated Eid with Salman Khan at the latter's apartment in Mumbai, as per photographs from the event that are circulating in social media.

Alia looked stunning in a printed white salwar suit with minimum makeup on while Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a blue denim shirt over a grey t-shirt that he paired with jeans.

However, Salman was not in the frame.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors.

Ranbir is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala'S 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

She is also set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.

