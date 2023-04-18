Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to grace the first episode of Koffee with Karan season 8

Karan Johar is returning with a brand new season of the most popular celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan. The filmmaker and the host will soon come up with Koffee with Karan 8. To kick start the show Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to appear in the first episode according to reports. According to a source, Karan Johar wants the new couple Ranbir and Alia to start the eight season. He intends to talk about their marriage and parenthood with them on the show. Alia Bhatt has opened the last three editions of Koffee with Karan hence KJo wants her for this season as well.

The couple has made a lot of headlines in past year and continues to do so hence, Karan Johar is hoping for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to grace the coffee couch together in Koffee with Karan 8.Apart from Ranbir-Alia, KJo is apparently planning to feature Shah Rukh Khan in the opening or the finale episode. Last season, Alia and Ranveer Singh appeared for the first episode while Shah Rukh Khan was missing in action. Karan Johar also plans to rope in his regulars, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and others for season 8. The new season of this chat show will reportedly stream online from June-end. This year, Karan Johar returns as director after a gap of seven years. He recently wrapped the shooting of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

