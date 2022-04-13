Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt wedding: Kapoors to have baraat procession

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding on April 15 in the presence of their close family and friends. Now as per a E-Times report, the ladkewale will take a baraat procession to the ladkiwalas. "As per the tradition, the Kapoor family members will take a baraat procession between the Krishna Raj Bungalow and Vastu House. The entire stretch of road between the two locations at Pali Hill has been beautifully decked up with lights hanging from the trees and it looks no less than a big festival in the evening. Moreover, the police have been deployed to block the stretch for about 15-20 minutes tomorrow to ensure the baraat goes smoothly." a source was quoted as saying to the portal.

Security has been beefed up following the events that unfolded today during the media coverage. The security personnel requested the cops to intervene to avoid any accidents that could mar the happy occasion. On their request, officers of the Mumbai police were seen issuing strict instructions to the paparazzi to not block the cars of celebs. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun at Ranbir Kapoor’s residence Vastu in Mumbai’s Pali Hills. The couple is expected to tie the knot on April 14th but Randhir Kapoor today told Pinkvilla that nuptials are likely on April 15th. “Ranbir is going to get married but not today. It's around the 15th. I am very happy,” he said. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a relationship since 2017. The couple made their relationship official by appearing together for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018.

