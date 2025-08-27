Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Irfan Pathan: Celebs join Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bhagnani residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : The festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi lit up Bollywood on Wednesday as celebrities gathered at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's residence to celebrate the occasion.

The couple, who tied the knot in February last year, hosted a special puja at their home in Mumbai. The celebrations saw a mix of film stars and cricketers coming together to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha in a traditional yet glamorous style.

Ananya Panday was one of the first stars spotted at the event. The outfit featured a long kurta with subtle golden embroidery and a scalloped border, paired with flowy white bottoms. She completed her look with a matching dupatta draped softly over her shoulders. Ananya kept her style minimal with soft waves in her hair and simple juttis.

Ranbir kept his look simple and festive. He wore a cream kurta with subtle patterns, paired with white churidar pants. He completed his outfit with matching white footwear, maintaining an elegant yet understated vibe.

Adding a burst of Maharashtrian vibe, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia arrived together and made heads turn. Riteish looked handsome in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a deep red Nehru jacket, while his long hair and beard gave his look a traditional yet modern twist. Genelia wore a rich silk saree in hues of red and black with a golden border, paired with a green blouse. Her traditional jewellery and warm smile added to her festive glow.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan also joined the celebrations. Dressed in an all-black traditional outfit, he happily posed for photographers, adding star power from the sports world to the gathering.

The Bhagnani family, too, stepped out for pictures with the paparazzi, looking radiant in traditional wear as they welcomed friends and guests into their home.

The hosts, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, were a picture of grace and colour. Rakul Preet Singh chose a bright pink lehenga that made her stand out beautifully. The lehenga was paired with a heavily embroidered blouse featuring golden threadwork and stone embellishments, and a matching pink dupatta with gold detailing. She accessorised her look with a heavy choker necklace and bangles, adding a regal touch to her festive look.

Jackky Bhagnani complemented Rakul's look with a vibrant pink kurta that had intricate embroidery on the neckline. He paired it with a cream embroidered jacket and white dhoti-style pants.

The celebrations were not limited to their residence alone.

India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar shared a glimpse of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on social media. Sachin took to X and wrote, "Festivals feel more special when celebrated together, as a family with tradition, and with love. Ganpati Bappa Morya." Sachin can be seen doing the pooja of Ganpati with his family at home.

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha also offered glimpses to the fans on Instagram. Jacqueline shared that she is welcoming 'Bappa' home for the very first time. She wrote, "Welcoming Bappa home for the very first time. May this new beginning be filled with blessings, love, and light. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Wearing a pink chiffon saree, Jacqueline can be seen performing a puja and offering flowers to Lord Ganesha.

As part of the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

