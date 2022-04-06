Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to have a traditional wedding on April 17

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to be getting married in the next couple of weeks and the latest buzz is that the much in love couple will tie the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding on April 17. “Family means the world for the Kapoors. It is perhaps the last Kapoor shaadi from this generation, which is why they wanted to keep it close to their roots,” ETimes quoted a source as saying.

Ranbir and Alia, who have been dating for around four years, are reportedly planning to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at RK house in Chembur, Mumbai, just like late star Rishi Kapoor and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's wedding ceremonies took place in 1980. If reports are to be believed, the couple will be inviting only close family members and friends. Details about Ranbir's rumoured bachelor's party are also doing the rounds. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love while filming Brahmastra and started dating soon after. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s reception in 2018.

