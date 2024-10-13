Ranbir Kapoor dazzles as Indian groom, makes stylish entry at Tarun Tahiliani's Tasva show

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Ranbir Kapoor took centre stage as the showstopper for the 'Baarat' by Tasva fashion show, presented by the Aditya Birla Group in collaboration with celebrity fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Making a grand entrance in a stylish car, Kapoor embraced the role of a groom, with models accompanying him as his groomsmen, perfectly capturing the essence of the theme.

The actor looked regal in a silk ivory sherwani paired with a matching churidar, embodying the quintessential groom.

The intricately handcrafted embroidery and sequin work on the sherwani gave him a royal flair, while he completed his look with ivory and pink mojari footwear and a dupatta that elegantly draped over his shoulder.

The ensemble was topped off with a silk ivory pagdi embellished with colourful stones, along with a sophisticated white pearl accessory.

Ranbir's 'Tu Jhutthi, Mai Makkar' co-star Anubhav Singh Bassi also made an appearance on the ramp, donning a sleek black attire as one of the groomsmen, adding to the overall charm of the event.

Commenting on the 'Baarat' collection, Tarun Tahiliani stated on Tasva's official Instagram handle, "We have a basic principle at Tasva I've heard for years: Indian men often say that Indian clothes are uncomfortable. We're here to prove that they can be both comfortable and beautiful when crafted correctly. Tasva merges Eastern and Indian embroidery techniques with Western construction."

"This is the most important day in a man's life, and young men today want to be actively involved in their weddings. We aim to give them the opportunity to express their best selves and truly enjoy the experience," he added.

"Baarat" by Tasva aims to reimagine the essence of Indian culture and tradition while redefining the modern Indian man. The collaboration between Tarun Tahiliani and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. showcases a fresh perspective on wedding attire for men.

Tasva, the designer brand behind the collection, is known for blending traditional Indian fashion with contemporary styles.

