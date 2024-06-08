Ranbir Kapoor Gets 'Raha' Tattoo; Hairstylist Aalim Hakim Shares the New Look of Bollywood Star (See Pics)

Ranbir Kapoor, known for his role as one of the top Bollywood dads, always includes his daughter Raha in his conversations no matter where he is. After his marriage to Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year. Despite his demanding schedule, Ranbir, a dedicated father, frequently video calls his beloved daughter while on set. To keep her close, he has now engraved her name with a tattoo on his shoulder.

On Saturday, several photos of Ranbir with his new tattoo were shared online. Aalim Hakim, the hairstylist who worked on Ranbir's look in the movie "Animal" released some pictures of the actor flaunting his fresh appearance with the tattoo on Instagram. Aalim, showcasing his creativity, captioned the post with "R A N B I R K A P O O R. A post-haircut vibe check for Ranbir Kapoor." He enjoys capturing moments post-haircuts, showcasing his diverse interests beyond hairstyling such as photography and interior designing. He mentioned his love for art and glamour, expressing that these shots are his own work.

In the images, Ranbir is seen dressed in a black bathrobe and black sunglasses. Of particular interest is a photo revealing the name 'Raha' inked on his shoulder, making its public debut. His tattoo was previously hinted at during an appearance on Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's show, "Unstoppable with NBK," where a video clip showed Ranbir proudly displaying his 'Raha' collarbone tattoo.

Professionally, Ranbir was last seen in the successful film "Animal" by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which received mixed reviews. His upcoming projects include Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana," co-starring Sai Pallavi. Recently, leaked on-set images of the actors caused a buzz. He is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War" with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.