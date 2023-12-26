Ranbir Kapoor lights Christmas cake at festive family gathering, says Jai Mata Di

Bollywood royalty Ranbir Kapoor took center stage during a heartwarming Christmas lunch with his extended family on Monday. A video shared on Reddit by the page BollyBlindsNGossip offers a glimpse into the Kapoor clan's festive celebration, showcasing Ranbir lighting a spirit-doused Christmas cake with a joyful "Jai mata di!"

The candid clip features Ranbir seated at the breakfast table alongside other family members. Lighter in hand, he prepares to ignite the cake as Navya Naveli Nanda captures the moment on her phone. Aadar Jain also joins the action with his own mobile camera. While Zahan Kapoor assists by pouring the spirit, Ranbir lights the cake, exclaiming the joyous phrase, "Jai mata di!" The video concludes with Kunal Kapoor making the official cake-cutting honors.

Earlier, Navya delighted fans with a picture of the entire Kapoor family gathering on her Instagram page. The heartwarming image features Alia Bhatt cradling daughter Raha in her lap on the right side of the group.