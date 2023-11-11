Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri starrer 'Rockstar' turns 12

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri starrer musical romantic drama film 'Rockstar' turned 12 on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Nargis Fakhri shared a string of pictures from the film which she captioned, "12 years of Rockstar. Pretty crazy how time flies, but this film & everyone who worked on it will forever be in my heart. Heer will always be a part of me and so is the memories of Jordan."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzgD2XVodXF/

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is known for its soul-stirring music and compelling narrative, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Nargis, who played the character of Heer in the film, shared "Reflecting on 12 years of Rockstar, it's incredible to see the enduring impact of this film. Despite not knowing Hindi very well at the time, the challenge became a journey of growth. Playing Heer was a profound experience, and I owe immense gratitude to Imtiaz Ali for entrusting me with such a special character. The fact that the story still connects with audiences speaks volumes, and I cherish being a part of this timeless journey."

Soon after Nargis shared the post, fans swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

A fan commented, "The most wonderful of movies and its music."

A user wrote, "Till now my favourite movie."

Meanwhile, Nargis is all set to mark her OTT debut with the web series 'Tatlubaaz' in which she will be seen alongside Tv actor Dheeraj Dhoopar.

