Ranbir Kapoor not summoned as accused by ED in online betting

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly not been summoned for questioning in the Mahadev money-laundering case as an accused. The actor has been called to understand his knowledge of the source of money he received to promote the betting app, sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were quoted as saying in a report by News18. The ED has reportedly asked Ranbir to appear at the agency’s office in Raipur Chhattisgarh on October 6.

Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. At this point, he has not been summoned as accused. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received. It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association," an ED source close to the development was quoted as saying in the report.Reportedly, many other celebrities and actors are under the ED’s scanner in the case and they will also be summoned soon. The Mahadev app enabled illegal betting on various online games like poker, card games, chance games, badminton, tennis, football and cricket. The app is allegedly run by Dubai-based Saurabh and Ravi Uppal. The company runs from Dubai because betting is legal there, but illegal in India.