Ranbir Kapoor Pays Tribute to Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt at Whistling Woods International

At Celebrate Cinema 2025 hosted by Whistling Woods International, actor Ranbir Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to two cinematic icons — his grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor, and filmmaker-poet Guru Dutt.

The event featured a specially curated photo exhibition capturing rare and intimate moments from Raj Kapoor’s illustrious career, which Ranbir explored with deep nostalgia and pride.

Addressing students and attendees during an engaging session, Ranbir reflected on his grandfather’s timeless influence, describing him as a “visionary director” whose films blended social consciousness with universal human emotion. “I’ve always been a bigger fan of Raj Kapoor, the filmmaker, than the actor,” Ranbir shared, praising how Raj Kapoor’s cinema explored themes of inequality, ambition, and justice while resonating across generations and geographies.

Ranbir also underscored the importance of preserving India’s cinematic heritage, highlighting ongoing efforts to digitally restore and reintroduce Raj Kapoor’s classics to new audiences as part of the Kapoor centenary celebrations.

The tribute served as both homage and inspiration — a moment where the legacy of Hindi cinema’s golden era met the creative energy of today’s young storytellers.