Ranbir Kapoor receives adorable birthday wishes from Neetu, sister Riddhima

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : Ranbir Kapoor, who is celebrating his birthday today, received the sweetest messages from his mother, Neetu Kapoor, and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The Brahmastra actor, who is known for keeping his personal life low-key, was showered with love by his family on his special day.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Neetu Kapoor shared a touching video featuring a scene from Brahmastra, where Ranbir is seen lying on the ground, gazing at the stars.

Along with the clip, she wrote a heartfelt caption: "Son, brother, husband, father, and now founder. Happy birthday Ranbir, hope the birth of @ARKS makes this one even more special. Can't wait to see your journey unfold. My blessings n pyaar."

Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also joined in the celebration by posting a video filled with unseen images of them together, including throwback childhood photos with their late father, Rishi Kapoor, and mom Neetu. She lovingly wrote, "Happy birthday to my not so chhotu bro. Love you so much."

Earlier in the day, the actor had a fun birthday celebration with the paparazzi and fans.

Ranbir was all smiles as he cut a cake with the photographers, stationed outside his residence.

Ranbir was seen happily interacting with the paps, even feeding them cake with his own hands.

The actor looked dashing in a casual, sporty outfit, wearing a grey tracksuit with a zip-up collar, a white cap worn backwards, and black-and-white sneakers.

His wife and Alia too commemorated her husband Ranbir Kapoor's birthday with a delightful collection of unseen photographs that showcase their special moments together, including heartwarming interactions with their daughter, Raha.

The actor is receiving an outpouring of affection on his special day, but Alia's post stands out as particularly endearing.

In her heartfelt tribute, Alia shared glimpses into her joyous world that revolves around Ranbir and Raha.

"Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one happy birthday baby," she wrote alongside the images.

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, also expressed her affection with a heartfelt message.

She shared a selfie with her son, stating, "Happy birthday my joy, my pride, my purest soul. May you always get in abundance, whatever you desire or wish for."

Other celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor, chimed in with their well-wishes, further amplifying the celebration.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear in Sanjay Leela

Bhansali's upcoming project 'Love And War', alongside Alia, and Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

