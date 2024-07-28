Ranbir Kapoor recounts 2019 meeting with PM Modi, praises his 'magnetic charm'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 : Actor Ranbir Kapoor has shed light on his memorable meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his "magnetic charm" and exceptional oratory skills.

In a recent candid conversation with Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha on the 'People by WTF' podcast, Ranbir Kapoor offered a glimpse into his memorable encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ranbir, who recently appeared in the hit film 'Animal', reminisced about his first interaction with Prime Minister Modi, which took place in 2019.

The meeting, held in New Delhi, included a group of prominent film personalities such as Kapoor's now-wife Alia Bhatt, actor Vicky Kaushal, and producer Karan Johar.

Reflecting on the experience, Kapoor described Modi's presence as captivating.

"I don't really need to think much, but I know that when I met the Prime Minister, all of us went to meet him four or five years back. A couple of young actors and directors. Of course, you see him on television and you see how he talks. He's a great orator. But I remember the moment that we were sitting and he walked in, and he had this magnetic charm about himself. And he came and he sat down and he spoke... to each person, something so personal," Kapoor shared.

Kapoor, whose late father Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment for leukaemia at the time, noted that Modi made a personal effort to connect with each member of the delegation.

"Like my father was going through treatment at that time. So he was asking how the treatment was going and what's happening and all of that. He was talking to Alia about something else. Vicky Kaushal about something else. Karan Johar about something else, like everything, was very personal. And that kind of effort, you see in great men. When they put in that effort," he said, adding, "And that says a lot about that person."

The star-studded delegation from 2019 also included actors Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, and others, along with filmmakers Ekta Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Rohit Shetty.

In the podcast, Nikhil Kamath echoed Kapoor's sentiments, recalling his own meeting with PM Modi. "I think his energy at at this age... There's a lot to learn. I feel like there's a lot to learn from everybody. And there is definitely so much... to learn from him. And I feel privileged to have seen him in such close quarters," Kamath remarked.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor continues to garner acclaim for his role in 'Animal' and is set to reprise his role in its sequel, 'Animal Park'.

He will also be seen in 'Love and War', which will also feature Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

