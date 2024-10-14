Ranbir Kapoor recreates “Channa Mereya” look, turns into regal groom for a fashion show

Mumbai, Oct 14 Actor Ranbir Kapoor reminded fans of his iconic “Channa Mereya” look from his blockbuster film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

The 'Rockstar' actor turned showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani at a fashion show held in Delhi. Ranbir embodied the perfect blend of elegance and modernity, showcasing the ideal attire for today’s Indian groom. He donned an ivory silk sherwani, intricately hand-embroidered with delicate sequin accents, exuding subtle sophistication. The actor completed the look with a matching churidar, dupatta, and a turban, perfectly capturing the essence of contemporary Indian wedding fashion. Several photos and videos of RK setting the ramp on fire with his charming personality have surfaced online, leaving fans in awe.

One clip shows the 'Brahmastra' star making a spectacular entrance in a vintage car. He later invited all the models to join him on stage, encouraging them to dance. Reacting to Ranbir’s regal groom look, fans gushed over the actor. One fan commented, “Oh, he reminds us of the Channa Mereya song.” Another said, “Ye itna handsome kyun hai?” A third user wrote, “RK looks so handsome.” The soulful track "Channa Mereya" was sung by Arijit Singh and featured Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. While the 'PK' actress as Alizeh looked stunning in a bridal lehenga, Ranbir as Ayaan, the bride's BFF charmed everyone with his wedding look, with henna applied to his hand.

On the professional front, RK will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana”, where he plays Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi will be seen portraying Sita, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Ravi Dubey will play Laxman and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Shurpanakha in the same. Additionally, Ranbir also has forthcoming movies “Love & War”, “Animal Park”, and “Brahmastra Part Two: Dev” in the pipeline.

