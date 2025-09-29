Ranbir Kapoor reveals his future plans, says 'I am dying to direct a movie'

Mumbai, Sep 29 Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday, shared his future career plans with the netizens.

The 'Barfi' actor conducted a live Instagram session on the official page of his clothing brand, Arks.

During the session, one of the Instagram users asked Ranbir, "When are we getting RK the director?"

To this, the 'Sanju' actor revealed that he aspires to become a director soon and had even started working on the same.

Ranbir admitted that he has even started a writer's room in order to inspire himself with new ideas.

He was heard saying, "I am dying to direct a movie. I have started a writer's room, actually. I am trying to inspire myself with the two ideas I have and starting to work on them. But it is definitely on my to-do list in the next couple of years. "

During the same session, Ranbir credited filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for planting the seeds of his craft. He even spilled his excitement about reuniting with his mentor for his next, “Love and War.”

The 'Rockstar' actor termed Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt as his favourite actors.

Ranbir shared, “Love and war, is a film directed by Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and it stars one of my two favourite actors, Vicky Kaushal and, of course my super talented wife Alia Bhatt, and it’s directed by the man who taught me everything about cinema, whatever I know about acting, was seeded in by, and he was a master then, and i’m working with him 18 years later, and he’s even bigger master today. So I’m very happy with that collaboration.”

It must be noted that Ranbir commenced his cinematic journey as an assistant to Bhansali on the film “Black”, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

He later went on to make his acting debut with Bhansali's 2007 romance drama, “Saawariya”, which also marked his co-star Sonam Kapoor's entry in Bollywood.

