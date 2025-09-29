Ranbir Kapoor shares which song he simply cannot stop playing

Mumbai, Sep 29 The movie buffs wish to know every little detail about their beloved stars. So, when Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor conducted an Instagram live session on his birthday on Sunday, he was asked about the one song he has been listening to on a loop.

During the live on the official social media handle of his clothing brand, Arks, the 'Tamasha' actor was asked, "What's that one song you can't stop playing right now?"

He shared that he is really fond of the "Barbad" track from Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara". The 'Barfi' actor also admitted that he likes the entire playlist of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer.

Some of Ranbir's other favourites include the music of the movie "Loka", the "Sahiba" song.

He shared, "One song, I think one song last year, which I truly love, is Barbad from Saiyaara. I really like that song. I like the music of Loka.

I recently saw the film and it was just excellent. I like Sahiba. Sahiba is a great song. The Saiyara soundtrack is great."

"I'm usually a Spotify top 50 person, you know, the India top 50 or global top 50, and I usually discover music from there. But yeah, this is my current favourite list," Ranbir added.

During the same session, another one of the Instagram users asked, "When are we getting RK, the director?"

Ranbir said that he wishes to get into direction soon and has even started working on the same.

He disclosed that he has even started a writer's room in order to inspire himself with new ideas.

The 'Wake Up Sid' actor stated, "I am dying to direct a movie. I have started a writer's room, actually. I am trying to inspire myself with the two ideas I have and starting to work on them. But it is definitely on my to-do list in the next couple of years. "

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor