Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Manali shooting for Animal in his new look

Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal in Manali, and a video from the location is going viral on the internet. In the video, we can see Ranbir sitting in the car, wearing a black jacket and showing off his clean-shaven look. Before returning to Mumbai on Sunday, the actor was in Manali for a shooting schedule with Rashmika Mandanna.

On Sunday evening, Ranbir was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport with Rashmika. The actor's airport look was interesting in beige cargo pants, a plaid shirt and a retro cap. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was touted to play the female lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Parineeti opted out of the film and instead chose Imtiaz Ali's project. After Parineeti's exit, Rashmika was announced as the female lead. Apart from Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has several films in his kitty-Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with wife Alia Bhatt, Luv Ranjan's untitled with Shraddha Kapoor and Shamshera.