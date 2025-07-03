Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Ramayana' FIRST Look Gets Praise From Wife Alia Bhatt, Says 'Some Things Don’t Need Words'

Finally Nitish Tiwari directed film Ramayana's first look is out and people can't stop praising it. The movie will be released in two parts one in 2026 and other in 2027 is based on epic saga of lord Rama and Devi Sita. After the release of first look fans are shocked in good way as This is the first time they will be seeing Ranbir Kapoor in mythological drama. After finishing the filming of first part the first teaser of movie is out and along with fans Bollywood is also parsing. In movie Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt and wife of Ranbir Kapoor posted the first look of film and wrote a special message for Ranbir Kapoor and entire team.

While posting the teaser on Instagram Alia wrote, "Some things don’t need words. This feels like the start of something unforgettable. Diwali 2026 — we’re waiting". Meanwhile after much discussion Television actor and producer Ravi Dubey will be playing the role of Laxaman (brother of lord Rama in movie). This will be Ravi Dubey's debut film . Ravi Dubey's wife Sargun Mehta posted a emotional message for Ravi in which she says 2026 Diwali will be most important.

In her post Sargun wrote, "2026 ki diwali ka intezaar meri zindagi ka sabse lamba intezaar hoga. My heart is so so full. Everytime I see the teaser, read the names on the poster, my heart swells with love and gratitude. Shukar shukar shukar. JAI SHRI RAM".

Film is produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash, the film is backed by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, in collaboration with DNEG - the eight-time Oscar-winning VFX powerhouse. Part 1 of film is set for a global release during Diwali 2026, with Part 2 following in Diwali 2027. Acclaimed stunt coordinators Terry Notary and Guy Norris will lead the action choreography, promising intense, large-scale battle sequences with visual and emotional weight.

Ramayana Cast

Along with Ravi Dubey as Laxaman and Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama we will see Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman. After the teaser fans are excited to see the trailer of the film.