Ranbir Kapoor to Nikhil Kamath: Never saw the colour of Rishi Kapoor’s eyes

Mumbai, July 20 Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who smashed the box-office records with his last release ‘Animal’, is set to appear on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast titled ‘WTF People’.

The teaser of the upcoming episode of the podcast was unveiled on Saturday sending the fans of the actor in a frenzy given the actor isn’t much in the public eye.

Ranbir Kapoor will join the Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath for an unfiltered discussion on navigating fame, the nuances of Bollywood, and his personal journey in the film industry.

The promo shows Ranbir speaking about his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, as he said that he was a very short-tempered man but very good at heart.

He said that he never saw the colour of his father’s eyes as he always used to keep his head down while speaking to him. He also shared that he never said ‘No’ to his father.

The podcast allows the viewers to explore insights, behind-the-scenes stories, and candid reflections from Ranbir as he shares his perspectives on stardom, challenges faced, and lessons learned along the way.

This episode promises to be a deep dive into the mind of Ranbir Kapoor, offering listeners a unique glimpse into the life of an actor at the top of his game.

The new episode of ‘WTF People’ podcast is all set to release next week.

--IANS

aa/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor