Ranbir Kapoor twins with daughter Raha in beige as they visit Neetu Kapoor with Alia Bhatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted celebrating Diwali as the trio were seen visiting Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, on the festive occasion.

The couple was spotted in their car, with Ranbir driving while Alia sat in the front seat holding baby Raha on her lap. Alia looked stunning in a yellow suit paired with a pink dupatta, while the highlight of the moment was Ranbir and Raha twinning in beige kurtas.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are set to appear together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

Love and War will be the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Last month, trade expert Taran Adarsh shared an update about the release change on X, writing, "RANBIR KAPOOR - ALIA BHATT - VICKY KAUSHAL: SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI FINALISES RELEASE DATE... 20 March 2026 is the release date of #SanjayLeelaBhansali's next film, titled #LoveAndWar... Stars #RanbirKapoor, #AliaBhatt and #VickyKaushal".

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025." It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

'Love and War' is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

