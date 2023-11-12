Ranbir Kapoor twins with 'Jiju' Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim in black at Diwali party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended a Diwali bash hosted by the former's cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan in Mumbai.

Several pictures and videos from Saturday night event surfaced on social media.

In one such picture, Ranbir was seen posing with his 'Jiju' Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Saif's sister Saba Pataudi shared the picture on her stories which she captioned, "Men in Black."

The trio was seen twinning in black ethnic outfits.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also attended the festive bash held at Kareena and Saif's house in Mumbai on Saturday night. She was spotted wearing a pink salwar suit.

Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were also clicked by paps before entering the party.

It was indeed a beautiful moment to see Kareena's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita arrive together in traditional wear. While Randhir wore cream, Babita was in soft pink and were accompanied by their caretakers.

The hosts were also dressed up to their nines.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena posted an adorable picture with Saif.

In the image, the couple can be seen striking a stylish pose. While she donned a red sari, he wore a dhoti-kurta set.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller film 'Animal'.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor