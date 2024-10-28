Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal spotted at Mumbai airport, Vicky flaunts new look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 : Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Both actors known for their sartorial styles made heads turn with their casual yet trendy looks.

Ranbir Kapoor kept his airport look simple but stylish, wearing a pair of baggy jeans paired with an oversized jacket. He also had a backpack on his shoulders, and sported sunglasses along with a mask. Though the actor didn't stop to smile for the cameras, he was quickly escorted by his team and the airport staff as he rushed to the entrance.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, surprised everyone with his new look. He was seen in beige baggy pants paired with an olive green shirt, completing his look with sunglasses and a cap. However, what caught everyone's attention was his new mustache, which he wore confidently. Unlike Ranbir, Vicky smiled and posed for the paparazzi before entering the airport.

The two are set to appear together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love and War, alongside Alia Bhatt.

Love and War will be the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Last month, trade expert Taran Adarsh shared an update about the release change on X, writing, "RANBIR KAPOOR - ALIA BHATT - VICKY KAUSHAL: SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI FINALISES RELEASE DATE... 20 March 2026 is the release date of #SanjayLeelaBhansali's next film, titled #LoveAndWar... Stars #RanbirKapoor, #AliaBhatt and #VickyKaushal".

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025." It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

'Love and War' is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor