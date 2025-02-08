Ranbir Kapoor wraps up recording special voice-over for ‘VD12’ starring Vijay Deverakonda

Mumbai, Feb 8 Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Animal’, has wrapped up the recording session for Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie ‘VD12’.

The anticipation for the film is sky-high, with fans eagerly waiting to see Vijay in this powerful avatar once again. A new update revealed by a source says that Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has provided the voiceover for the teaser of VD 12, adding to the excitement surrounding the much-anticipated film.

As per an industry source, "Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his much anticipated ‘VD12’ releasing this year. But what's exciting is that Ranbir Kapoor has given the voice-over for the VD12 teaser which was recorded in Mumbai yesterday”.

This unexpected collaboration between two superstars has amplified anticipation, promising a power-packed cinematic experience!

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited film, VD12 is set to hit theaters soon. On February 12, the teaser of ‘VD 12’ will be unveiled. After a long time, Vijay is set to return to the intense action genre, his last being the iconic ‘Arjun Reddy’.

Earlier, Ranbir ventured into the space of fashion and lifestyle. The actor launched his lifestyle brand ARKS, taking the plunge on his birthday. Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of Ranbir, as he told his followers on Ranbir’s behalf about the actor’s new beginnings.

He wrote on the picture, “You've seen the movie star magic and the actor excellence ... now enter the world of Ranbirs lifestyle aesthetics... stay tuned and watch this place for more @arks”.

Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, also wished her son a very happy birthday, and mentioned about his lifestyle brand.

Ranbir established himself as a superstar after the earth-shattering commercial success of his last release ‘Animal’ which minted Rs. 915 crores worldwide, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.

Prior to ‘Animal’, Ranbir delivered ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ in which he was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film minted Rs. 223 crores worldwide.

The actor will be next seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Love & War’ along with his wife Alia Bhatt, and his ‘Sanju’ co-star Vicky Kaushal.

