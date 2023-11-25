Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' creates buzz as most expensive ticket in Mumbai costs THIS whopping amount

The highly anticipated film "Animal," featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, has generated significant buzz following the release of its trailer. The makers have opened the ticket window for the film and despite the high ticket prices in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the costliest ticket for a late-night show at INOX Maison Jio World Plaza in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, is priced at a staggering Rs 2,200. Despite the steep prices, moviegoers are flocking to confirm their seats, with a ticket booking website already displaying 'filling fast' for some shows.

Sacnilk Entertainment projects that "Animal" is poised to collect Rs 50 crore nett on its opening day, underlining the immense anticipation surrounding the film.

The trailer of "Animal" played a crucial role in elevating the film's popularity. Fans were captivated by a scene where Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor portrayed a unique father-son dynamic. The reversal of roles, where Anil Kapoor as a younger version of Ranbir seeks permission for a Michael Jackson concert, garnered widespread attention. The distinctive portrayal of the father-son relationship showcased Ranbir and Anil Kapoor's acting skills, contributing to the trailer's massive success.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh," "Animal" delves into the intricate dynamics of a troubled bond between a father and son set against the backdrop of intense underworld conflicts.

Produced by T-Series (Kumar and Krishan Kumar), Cine1 Studios (Murad Khetani), and Bhadrakali Pictures (Pranay Reddy Vanga), the pan-India film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 1. "Animal" will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) and boasts a runtime exceeding 3 hours, 21 minutes, and 23 seconds. Movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the cinematic experience promised by "Animal" as it gears up for its grand release.