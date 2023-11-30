Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal mints Rs 19.7 crore before release

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal is on a roll and making the most of its advance bookings. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has sold 7,45,992 tickets for 12,539 shows and minted Rs 19.7 crore so far. Of the tickets sold, 5,75,197 have been sold for the Hindi shows, while 1,63,361 have been sold for the Telugu shows, as per Sacnilk data.

Animal’s spectacular advance bookings have been majorly driven by Delhi (Rs 4.07 crore), Telangana (Rs 4.14 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 3.29 crore), Karnataka (Rs 2.23 crore), Gujarat (Rs 1.49 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 2.18 crore), and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 1.34 crore), while the rest of the states have collected less than Rs 1 crore each. Animal is expected to become Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest opener, surpassing Sanju. Sanju had made Rs 34.75 crore in domestic box office. As per Sacnilk, the film is expected to earn Rs 65 crore in India, and Rs 30 crore overseas, amounting to Rs 95 crore gross on the opening day. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga – of Kabir Singh fame – film will lock horns with Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Sam Manekshaw, Sam Bahadur, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal.