Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Wants Her Daughter Samara to Delete Her Social Media Account, For This Reason

Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara loved getting captured by paparazzi. Many videos of Her's posing for camera have gone viral on social media. infact she is quite active on social media and makes reels. Recently Samara mother sister of Ranbir Kapoor revealed that how her daughter pictures get trolled and how it affects them. Here is what Riddhima wants for her daughter.

When asked about the pros and cons of social media, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter Samaira mentioned the presence of ‘creepy’ individuals online. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima, expressed her reservations about her daughter being on social media. She revealed that she actively monitors Samaira's online activity and believes her daughter should delete her account.

Riddhima suggested that Samaira should consider having a social media account when she is older. She also discussed the inevitable exposure to both trolls and hate along with the positive feedback her daughter would receive. Riddhima advised, “Stop reading into it. There will be a section of people who will dislike you.” She continued, “There will be people who will love you or like you. Either you develop a thick skin, and I don’t think it’s fair to tell a 13-year-old to develop a thick skin. But this is the choice that she is making. She wants to be on social media; I don’t want her to be on social media. I want her off.” Bharat also admitted that he sometimes reads through the comments people leave.