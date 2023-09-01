Ranchi’s Rahul Bhagat wins the inaugural season of Hip Hop India!

Amazon miniTV’s dance reality show - Hip Hop India saw a spectacular Grand Finale and the long-awaited results are in. Rahul Bhagat won the inaugural season with a picture-finish win. The reality show was a dance marathon, with rappers Badshaah and Raftaar adding glitter to the stages with their Swag avatars for the gala grand finale. Judged by dance masters Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi, Hip Hop India has witnessed the greatest and toughest battles with incredible raw underground talent from all over India.

Following 7 weeks of fierce competition and electrifying performances, India’s first Hip Hop based dance reality show has concluded with Rahul Bhagat, emerging as the Hip Hop Champion. The 21-year-old defeated two other finalists - dancing crew UGH, and the energetic duo Divyam & Darshan to clinch the trophy at the grand finale. Rahul, who hails from Ranchi, took home the brand new Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition and the Hip-Hop India Championship belt for his victorious performance. Rahul, the maestro of Popping and Waving, began dancing when he was in the fourth grade and has been enthralling audiences across dance shows for a decade. Having won 10 titles to date, his goal is to foster the authentic hip-hop culture all over Jharkhand.

The Grand Finale witnessed enthralling dance performances by not just the contestants, but also by the judge Nora Fatehi. The stage also witnessed Remo D’Souza live in action after 3 long years. She set the stage on fire, taking away everyone’s heartbeats with her scintillating dance performance to songs Dilbar ko dil sadke and Divine’s Mirchi. Celebrity Judges Badshaah and Raftaar raised the entertainment bar with their dynamic performance packed with energy.

Judge Remo D'souza said, "Rahul is India’s Hip Hop dancing prodigy. I am elated to see him lifting the Hip Hop Championship Belt. His talent, unwavering passion will be a source of inspiration to the nation, that has led him Gully se Glory Tak! Not just Rahul, but a big shout-out to all the contestants of Hip Hop India who gave it their all. I would like to thank all the audience for their unwavering support and for making the first edition of the show a huge success.”

Sharing her thoughts, Nora Fatehi said, “We all embarked on this exciting dance journey, to find India's next hip hop sensation and I couldn't be happier that Rahul has bagged top honors! His performance throughout the show was nothing short of legendary, and it really showed his commitment and love for hip hop. I would also like to take this opportunity to give a huge round of applause to all the contestants and Amazon miniTV and everyone involved in taking hip hop Gully se Glory Tak!”