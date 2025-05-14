Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Take Time Off for a Romantic Getaway to Dalhousie Following Jaat Success

After an intense promotional run and back-to-back schedules for his recently released film Jaat, actor Randeep Hooda has finally taken a well-earned break. Accompanied by his wife, actor and entrepreneur Lin Laishram, the couple took a beautiful retreat in the picturesque hills of Dalhousie for some much-needed downtime. The past few months have been a whirlwind for Randeep, who was not only engrossed in the shoot of Jaat but also took on an active role in promoting the film across the country and Lin was busy with her entrepreneurial journey started a first of it’s kind Manipuri food cloud kitchen in Mumbai. With barely any time to spare, the couple decided to escape the chaos and spend some peaceful moments in their dream home in Dalhousie. Randeep is a nature enthusiast and has often expressed his desire and love for being one with nature.

Adding a deeply personal touch to the moment, Lin Laishram took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message and photo from the getaway. The post, which quickly garnered love from fans and industry peers, read, “Healing feels softer when it’s held with love. Thank you for being my calm, my strength, and my constant cheerleader. Our little Dalhousie dream home now includes a lift for old age because growing old with you sounds just perfect, meri jaan.”

A source close to the couple shared, “Randeep and Lin have both had incredibly packed schedules for months. This short escape to Dalhousie is not just about taking a break, but about reconnecting with each other, enjoying the simplicity of the hills, and spending uninterrupted time together”. With Jaat receiving strong praise from both critics and audiences, Randeep’s performance continues to be celebrated. Now, as the couple enjoys some well-deserved tranquility, fans are delighted to see them bask in love and serenity amidst the stunning backdrop of Himachal’s hills.