Randeep Hooda announces release date for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : The release date for Randeep Hooda-starrer 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' has been locked.

Randeep took to social media on Tuesday and shared that the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

"Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; One celebrated and One removed from History...On #MartyrsDay 2024 - HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar IN CINEMAS ON 22nd March, 2024," he wrote.

The project is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

The film is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh and Yogesh Rahar, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883 in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, lawyer and a writer. He coined the term 'Hindutva'.

