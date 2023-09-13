Randeep Hooda, B Praak’s sad romantic track ‘Zohrajabeen’ teaser out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming sad romantic track ‘Zohrajabeen’.

Taking to Instagram, Randeep shared the teaser which he captioned, “Pyaar poora ho ya adhura..Pyaar to pyaar hota hai #zohrajabeenteaser out now #Zohrajabeen 15 September ko aa raha hai! Stay tuned!”

The song will also feature 'Bigg Boss 16' fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Sung by B Praak and Jaani has penned the lyrics of 'Zohrajabeen', while Arvindr Khaira has directed the video.

The full song will be out on September 15.

In the coming months, Randeep will be seen headlining 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. The film is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

Randeep made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding', got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more. With 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', he is making a debut as a director.

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film.

