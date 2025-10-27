Randeep Hooda Back in Fitness Mode post Festivities, Teases Fans with New Look and a Prep for a New Project

Actor Randeep Hooda is back to his fitness grind after the festive season, and his latest social media post has taken the internet by storm. The actor shared a series of striking pictures flaunting his sculpted physique, leaving fans amazed and speculating if he’s prepping for a new project. The actor seems to be in the ultimate fitness mode looking fitter than ever before, with fans lauding his commitment. The actor posted the photos with the caption - “the body remembers the rhythm. Post Diwali reset back to training, back to purpose. A new chapter loading”.

Randeep looks to be in one of the best shapes of his life. After a brief festive break, he’s returned to his intense workout schedule and seems to be taking his fitness to a whole new level. “Randeep has always been disciplined when it comes to fitness, but this time, he’s taken it several notches higher. He’s been training consistently and pushing himself to new limits. There’s definitely something exciting he’s prepping for, the focus and intensity say it all,” shares a source close to the development.

Social media is flooded with fan reactions, with comments like “Randeep 2.0 looks unreal!” and “This man is aging in reverse,” while many are convinced his sharp new look is linked to an upcoming big-screen transformation. From his acclaimed performances in Sarbjit, Highway, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and most recently Jaat, to now setting new fitness goals