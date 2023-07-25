Randeep Hooda celebrates 9 years of ‘Kick’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Actors Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer action film ‘Kick’ turned 9 on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, Randeep took to his Instagram account and shared a video which he captioned, “"Mai case aur face kabhi nahi bhoolta" #9YearsOfKick #Kick.”

In the video, the actor shared some glimpses from the film.

The film was helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala and was declared a blockbuster.

Having kept the audience in absolute astonishment throughout the film with his subtle character changes in the film, Salman came as Devi Lal Singh and Devil, an eccentric man whose life was driven by the need for a `Kick` or an adrenaline rush. Be it enjoying madly in the parties to getting jailed, Devil is always in hunt of a 'Kick' in his life and that's where the entertainment begins in the film. But more certainly what connected to the audience is the charm of the superstar as Devil, his personality behind the mask and helping nature for the needy people.

The film also gave a blockbuster music album where almost all the songs are superhit, be it ‘Jumme Ki Raat,’ ‘Hangover,’ or ‘Yaar Naa Miley.’ Be it a party, emotional, love, or celebration, the music of the film has it all to serve it all.

‘Kick’ was Salman’s first film to enter the Rs 200 Crore club and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2014. Grossing over Rs 402 Cr. worldwide and over Rs 232 Cr. net domestically in India, the film became the 22nd highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Moreover, now Salman fans are eagerly waiting for its sequel that has been announced.

The makers announced the film’s sequel back in 2020.

Meanwhile, talking about Randeep’s upcoming proejcts, he recently finished shooting for the film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. The film is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on 28 May 1883 in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. Savarkar is known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

