Randeep Hooda Expresses Desire to Explore Comic Roles, “I Want to Do Something Lighthearted Too”

Randeep Hooda, known for his intense and transformative performances across genres from action-packed dramas to gripping cop thrillers has now expressed a keen interest in exploring the world of comedy. A method actor with a strong screen presence, Randeep has delivered powerful performances in films like Highway, Sarbjit, and Jaat, but comedy is a genre he feels has remained largely untapped in his career.

Talking about his career choices so far, Randeep shared, “I’ve always gravitated towards complex, layered characters and intense stories, but I do feel there’s a part of me that wants to do something more lighthearted and fun. I haven’t really had the right opportunity to explore comedy, and when I did try a couple of times, I don’t think those stories found the right audience. But yes, doing a good comedy is definitely on my wishlist.”

Randeep’s honest reflection reveals a refreshing side to the actor who has long been associated with serious, often gritty roles. As audiences continue to evolve in their content choices, the actor hopes to take on projects that show his lighter, more humorous side.