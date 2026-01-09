Randeep Hooda: For me, language and culture are not limitations

Mumbai, Jan 9 Actor Randeep Hooda says staying connected to one’s roots has always guided his personal and professional journey. He feels that language and culture are not barriers but powerful strengths that shape perspective and identity.

“I’ve always believed in embracing your roots as we move forward with time. For me, language and culture are not limitations, they are strengths that shape who we are and how we see the world,” Randeep told IANS.

The actor is associating himself with a platform that is focused on Haryanvi, Rajasthani and Bhojpuri storytelling.

He added: “The stories that stay with us the longest are the ones that sound familiar, feel lived-in, and come from a place of truth. Associating with storytelling that honours regional languages and cultural identity feels deeply personal to me, because it reflects the values I’ve always carried with me.”

In other news, Randeep and his wife Lin Laishram are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy. They took to Instagram on November 29 when they made the announcement.

In a joint post, they wrote: "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)."

Randeep and Lin first met at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Eventually, having fallen for one another, the lovebirds started living together during the lockdown. They made their relationship Instagram official back in 2022. The couple finally tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.

On the acting front, Randeep was last seen in the Sunny Deol-starrer action film“Jaat”. He will next be seen in the epic war drama “Operation Khukri.”

Randeep has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia.

The film “Operation Khukri” will bring to screen the harrowing real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

The actor will portray Major General Raj Pal Punia (then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry), who navigated both the tense standoff and the extraordinary rescue operation amid challenging jungle warfare conditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor