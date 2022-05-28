Randeep Hooda gets trolled for his next movie on Veer Savarkar

Actor Randeep Hooda will be seen in the lead role in the movie 'Swatantryaveer Savarkar' directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. After the release of the first poster of this movie, Randeep Hooda's look is being appreciated also he is being criticized for accepting this role. The actor is facing trolling on social media. A few hours ago, director Mahesh Manjrekar and actor Randeep Hooda shared the poster and motion poster of this movie. The poster has been going viral for some time, with mixed reactions. Netizens asked him, "Didn't you get any other project?".

Actor Randeep Hooda shared the first poster of the movie wishing Swatantryaveer Savarkar Jayanti. "This is a salute to one of the greatest but most unheard of heroes in India's struggle for independence and self-realization," he said. I hope I can take up the challenge of playing the role of a true revolutionary and tell the true story of a man who has been hidden for so long. ' Commenting on this, many have raised doubts about his choice of role.

'Wow, shame .. bas role milna chaiye, Bollywood has no spine at all,' auser commented. 'This was not expected from you', are some of the negative comments on the poster shared by the actor. Another user wrote, Dont you have any other project dude, Do you have to chose this lie?

Meanwhile, some have praised him for his role and look. Some of the comments like 'Actor suitable for the role of Veer Savarkar', 'I was waiting for this movie' are also seen on this poster.

The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Sandeep Singh and Amit Wadhwani. The tagline 'Hindutva is not religion, it is history' is given on this poster.