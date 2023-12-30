Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram head for first New Year vacation post marriage

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : New year is around the corner, and our B-town celebrities have started heading to different locations to celebrate New Year's Eve in a special way.

Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have also left Mumbai to celebrate their first New Year post marriage at a special place.

On Saturday morning, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport. They were all smiles as they posed for the paps.

Randeep was dressed in a plain off-white shirt and pants. Lin also kept her airport outfit comfy yet stylish. Lin wore a pastel green shirt that she paired with a white crop top and white pants.

Randeep and Lin exchanged vows on November 29 in Manipur. Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals.

Notably, Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.

Randeep, on the other hand, made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding', got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more.

The duo reportedly fell in love during their theatre days.

