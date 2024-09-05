Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram visit Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, share pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram visited Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and shared a glimpse of it.

On Thursday, Lin shared some pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Summer 24."

In one of the pictures, Lin has taken a selfie with Randeep. The album also showcased some glimpses of the Tiger Reserve.

Randeep and Lin exchanged vows on November 29 in Manipur. Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. The duo reportedly fell in love during their theatre days.

Talking about their work front, Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.

Randeep, on the other hand, made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding' and got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more.

Randeep Hooda was last seen in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar while co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. The film was released on March 22.

