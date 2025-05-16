Randeep Hooda Marks World Endangered Species Day With a Heartfelt Call for Wildlife Conservation

Celebrated actor and passionate conservationist Randeep Hooda took to social media today to mark World Endangered Species Day, observed every third Friday of May, which falls this year on May 16. Known for his deep-rooted love for wildlife, nature, and conservation photography, Randeep used the occasion to raise awareness about endangered animals and the urgent need to protect them. He said a series of striking wildlife photographs captured by him highlighting his love for wildlife photography.

Randeep wrote in his caption, “It’s a finely balanced and sensitive ecosystem that we call Mother Earth. One species disappearing will lead to many affected or worse, ceasing to exist. On Endangered Species Day let’s appreciate and be conscious of this beauty of an interdependence. If the current set of endangered species are not conserved, humans will become the same in the future !! My relation with the nature and my love for capturing the beauty of nature and those that inhabit it started years ago. There’s a great feeling in being close and respectfully observing and capturing these magnificent creatures, and each time it makes me feel that if only humans learn that co-existing is the only truth we should know of."

An avid wildlife conservation photographer and a long-time supporter of animal rights, Randeep has often used his voice and lens to highlight critical environmental and wildlife issues. Over the years, he has been associated with various conservation campaigns and remains one of the leading voices in the entertainment industry to actively pursue wildlife protection beyond performative support. World Endangered Species Day serves as a reminder of the countless species threatened by human activity, habitat loss, climate change, and poaching. Randeep’s continued commitment adds meaningful visibility to a cause that desperately needs urgent attention.

