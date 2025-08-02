Randeep Hooda on why every role feels like his first

Mumbai, Aug 2 Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda says acting is never easy as it always carries fear and uncertainty and added that each role is like starting from scratch.

Talking about if acting is ever easy for him or does every role still bring a level of fear and uncertainty, Randeep told IANS: “If you're not uncertain and you're not feeling like, oh my God, this time, I personally, this time they're going to discover that I don't know anything about acting. That is what keeps me on my toes and I really believe that.

“It's always as if I'm doing my first job.”

Asked what he believes is more powerful – what the actor says or what the actor doesn't say, Randeep told IANS: “Whatever you say are just your thoughts. And most of us try to hide our thoughts or don't completely say what we mean.”

“So it is the distance between those. I think speaking is the last form of any communication between two human beings.”

On the big screen front, Randeep will next be seen in the epic war drama “Operation Khukri” lined-up.

Randeep has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia.

The film “Operation Khukri” will bring to screen the harrowing real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

He will also be seen in the American action adventure comedy film titled “Matchbox”, directed by Sam Hargrave. The film is set to be released in fall 2026.

Matchbox is based on the toy brand of the same name, it also stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Randeep, Danai Gurira, and Corey Stoll.

