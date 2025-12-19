Randeep Hooda Pens a Heartfelt Birthday Note for Wife Lin Laishram, Celebrates Her and Their Journey into Parenthood

Actor Randeep Hooda took to social media to wish his wife, Lin Laishram, on her birthday with an emotional and deeply personal post that has touched many hearts. Making the occasion even more special, Randeep shared a beautiful pregnancy picture of Lin, marking this birthday as a milestone moment for the couple as they step into a new phase of life together, parenthood.

On his social media post, Randeep wrote, “जन्मदिन की घाणी ए छिकमा बधाई डार्लिंग”, followed by a heartfelt note expressing his love, admiration, and awe for his wife as she prepares to embrace motherhood.

Elaborating on his emotions, Randeep shared, “As you step into this beautiful new chapter of motherhood, I'm already in awe of your strength, your grace, and your endless love. Watching you do it all makes me fall for you all over again (and keeps me happily on my toes). Here's to you, to us, and to the magic we're creating together. Happy Birthday.”

The post beautifully captures the joy, warmth, and excitement the couple is experiencing as they prepare to welcome their first child. Lin Laishram’s pregnancy glow and Randeep’s tender words made it clear that this birthday holds a deeper, more meaningful significance for both of them.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who have often been admired for their grounded and affectionate bond, are receiving an outpouring of love and good wishes from fans and industry colleagues alike. This heartfelt birthday tribute not only celebrated Lin’s special day but also highlighted the couple’s shared happiness as they look forward to becoming parents and building a new chapter together.