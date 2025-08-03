Randeep Hooda Pens Heartfelt Tribute to His Beloved Horse, Ranji, Who Passed Away at 23

Actor Randeep Hooda, known for his love for animals and deep passion for animals, shared an emotional tribute to his horse, Ranji, who passed away at the age of 23. Hooda, who has long been vocal about his bond with horses and his hands-on involvement in their care, took to social media to honour Ranji — a one-eyed wonder whose journey from rejection to triumph was as extraordinary as it was inspiring. In a deeply personal post, Hooda shared:

We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun but the hills that we climbed were just seasons out of time... "

Born in 2002 sired by Gaylord (GY) in an army depot. Rejected by the army for his size and to cover up a botched up eye worm operation. This one eyed little horse was auctioned and bought by a tanga wala. A quick phone call from a Colonel Dahiya to a Colonel Ahlawat about the promise being wasted pulling Tangas all his life saved him from that life.

The Colonel saab reluctant to sell his wonder baby had to pay EMIs and he came into my life outta sheer destiny and made my life so much richer. I named him Ranji coz of his one eye like Maharaja Ranjit Singh Gaekwar (Ranji trophy is named after him). Due to his free upbringing by the Colonel he turned out to be a free spirited and a naughty child. He jumped out or crawled out of all kinds of stables we put him in. With his childlike vivacious personality there was never a dull moment with him around.

Always wanting to be running free. He jumped that way too. He took me flying over many an obstacle, sometimes with my eyes shut for the scare of it and won me many a medal. He was always way superior to my riding skills at the time but he carried me well. Unfortunately he contacted Laminitis in his prime years. A disease due to which most horses are euthanised. I just gave him some time and thanks to Dr Pheroz Khambatta he bounced back and was jumping again. A very rare case. Many a times complications rose in due course and the horrible question of putting him down raised its head. All I said was "let's give him some time." He always bounced back like the little tennis ball he was thanks to his loving grooms over the years, Khem Singh, the many Bhoom Singhs, Revat Singh, Megh Singh and

Sumer Singh. He finally passed on to the other realm at 23 years old which is like in the 90s in horse years. Heartbroken and almost not wanting to keep horses anymore I bid you farewell my dear trusted friend. My Ranji. We just ran out time brother”

Randeep Hooda’s tribute is not only a farewell to a beloved companion but also a celebration of a life that defied the odds and left behind a trail of inspiration.