Randeep Hooda Reconnects with Nature at Kanha National Park In Madhya Pradesh

Actor and filmmaker Randeep Hooda, who is as passionate about wildlife as he is about cinema, has jetted off to visit to the picturesque Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Renowned for his deep love for animals and commitment to environmental causes, Hooda is there to capture the beauty of the animals in their natural habitat. An avid wildlife photographer, the actor will be spending time to reconnect with his love for his passion of capturing the animals in his lens.

Known for his involvement in various wildlife initiatives, Randeep has also cultivated a deep interest in wildlife photography over the years. During this personal trip, he is accompanied by his wife, actor and entrepreneur Lin Laishram, as the couple explored the lush expanse of one of India’s most iconic national parks. Kanha, a haven for biodiversity, is home to majestic tigers, leopards, swamp deer (barasingha), blackbucks, and several other rare and endangered species.

Speaking about his visit, Randeep Hooda shared, “Taking time off to be in the wild is like hitting the reset button. Wildlife photography isn’t just a hobby for me — it’s a way to reconnect with nature, with myself. Observing animals in their natural habitat teaches you patience, humility, and perspective. It grounds me in a way very few things can.”

Randeep has consistently supported causes relating to animal welfare and environmental protection, and his voice has become increasingly prominent in public discussions around wildlife conservation.