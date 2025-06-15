Randeep Hooda shares Heartfelt words for His Dad on Father's Day: "He is My Hero, My Guiding Light"

On the occasion of International Father's Day, Randeep Hooda shared and reflected on one of the most powerful relationships in his life, the one he shares with his father, Dr Ranbir Hooda. Known for his versatility and intensity on screen, Randeep shared a deeply emotional insight into how his father has been his unwavering source of strength, someone who has always given him a true and real check on his life and career, and been his backbone.

Randeep credits his father not just for raising him with values and resilience, but for also being real with him during all phases of his life. "There was a time when I wasnt doing so well with my education in Melbourne and the idea to become an actor sprung up. My father had already said if you’re going to be soiling your life in Australia with education might as well return. And that’s when the acting career conversation first happened. He tried to stop me a lot initially, which any parent who isn’t from this industry would do. But once he started seeing my passion for it, he truly became my backbone in my support system. He advised me to learn the skills required for the job instead of being dependent on others.”

As he embarked two years back on his directorial debut marking a new chapter in his career, Randeep revealed that once again, it was his father who stood beside him, “There was a time i was facing severe health issues due to an accident and he stood by me as i was recovering to not only essay Savarkar on screen but also was gearing up to direct the film and produce it. We reached a road block of a financial crunch and that’s when my father stepped in and took the brave call of selling my property in Mumbai to finish what I had started and truly paved the way for me. For him to give such strong sacrifices gave me all the strength i needed”.

As the world celebrates fathers and father figures today, Randeep Hooda reminds us all that behind many successful journeys stands the quiet strength of a father who believed, even when the world didn’t. “My father is my hero, my guiding light. Whatever I am today as an actor, as a person, and now as a filmmaker, it’s because he never stopped believing in me” Randeep Hooda